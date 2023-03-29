TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the February 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 585,648 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,446.2% during the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 733,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf Company Profile

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

