StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $57.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

