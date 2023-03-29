BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of MU opened at $59.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

