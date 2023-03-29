Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $189.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,721 shares of company stock worth $7,754,792. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

