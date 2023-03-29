Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $91.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

