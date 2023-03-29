James G. Petcoff Acquires 200,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 200,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,215.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer comprises about 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Conifer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

