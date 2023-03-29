Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 4,285 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $548,522.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,913,603.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57.

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.89, a PEG ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

