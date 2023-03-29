Eric Scott Haynor Purchases 138,598 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) COO Eric Scott Haynor bought 138,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $381,144.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 138,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,144.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRPL opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

