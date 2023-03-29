Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $272,578.70 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $926.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

