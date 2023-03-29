Todd R. Lachman Sells 30,000 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,469,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,516,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.04. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

