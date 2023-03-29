BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires $361,682.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,773,771.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

