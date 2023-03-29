Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Louis Steffens Sells 11,486 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.