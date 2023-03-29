Hussein Mecklai Sells 2,589 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.64, for a total value of $330,459.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,801 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $613,087.70.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50.

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25.

Impinj Price Performance

PI opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.89, a PEG ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

