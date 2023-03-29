Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $639,300.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $639,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,583,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 460.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

