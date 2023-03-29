Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $639,300.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $639,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,583,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intapp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $43.79.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Stories
