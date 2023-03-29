Timothy I. Mcguire Acquires 3,550 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $208.13 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.38 and its 200-day moving average is $237.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

