J Alexander Douglas, Jr. Acquires 45,168 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 401,476 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

