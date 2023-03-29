Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Buys $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of HARP stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.