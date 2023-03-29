Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Buys $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HARP stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

