Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,789,529 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.
Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance
BRK-B stock opened at $302.32 on Wednesday.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.