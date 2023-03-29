Sean M. Gillen Sells 20,250 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

