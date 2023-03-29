Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$1,209,000.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total value of C$1,209,000.00.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

