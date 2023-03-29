Mark V. Shoen Acquires 24,900 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Stock

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
U-Haul Stock Performance
NYSE:UHAL-B opened at $50.55 on Wednesday.
