Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 155,089 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36.
NASDAQ:DICE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
