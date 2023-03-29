Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 36,462 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.