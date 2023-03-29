Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) SVP Sells $1,767,782.24 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $826.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $757.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $832.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,678,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

