George Yancopoulos Sells 3,656 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Yancopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12.

REGN opened at $826.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $832.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,678,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

