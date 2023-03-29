Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 151,132 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 151,132 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,561,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63.

DICE stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $45.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,179,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

