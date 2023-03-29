Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,877,185 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 209,917,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,311,666,653.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BRK-B opened at $302.32 on Wednesday.

