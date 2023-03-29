Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.