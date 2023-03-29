Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,877,185 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,917,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,311,666,653.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Shares of BRK-A opened at $459,000.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465,406.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453,207.56.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

