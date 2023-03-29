Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARGO. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.5 %

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

