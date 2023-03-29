Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.29 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

