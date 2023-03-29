Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
NYSE SWN opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
