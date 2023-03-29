Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $56.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.
VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of Ventas stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -358.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Ventas by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 159,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 118,694 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
