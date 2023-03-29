V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $30.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 138.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in V.F. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.