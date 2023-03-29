Reviewing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.02 $4.02 million $0.68 4.72 Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.88 $101.39 million $3.32 5.71

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 17.61% 7.62% 0.81% Hanmi Financial 32.92% 16.31% 1.44%

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats OptimumBank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

