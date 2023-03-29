Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

