Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $63.63

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Envestnet stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,863,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,951,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

