Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $63.63

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Envestnet Trading Up 0.5 %
Envestnet stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
