Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 179.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.