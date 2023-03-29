Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Expands By 340.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Wendel Price Performance

Wendel stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. Wendel has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Wendel from €107.50 ($115.59) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

