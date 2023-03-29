Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.74) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worldline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

