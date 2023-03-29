Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Up 1.3 %

WSTRF stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.15.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

