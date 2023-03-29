Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $139.85

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.85.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $142.85 on Friday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.