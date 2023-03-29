Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $299.35 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

