Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Head to Head Analysis

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 0.31 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A monday.com $519.03 million 11.35 -$136.87 million ($3.03) -44.05

Profitability

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com.

This table compares Global Arena and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -164.12% N/A -237.07% monday.com -26.37% -20.77% -13.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Arena and monday.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93

monday.com has a consensus target price of $174.31, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Global Arena.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

monday.com beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

(Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

