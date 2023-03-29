CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,344,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 858,250 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,010,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in CEMEX by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,077,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 942,183 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

