West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

West Japan Railway stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

