Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Increases By 400.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Winland Trading Down 10.3 %
OTCMKTS WELX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Winland has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.
Winland Company Profile
