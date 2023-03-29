Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.30. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

