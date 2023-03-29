Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 119.7% in March

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 13.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.61. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 11.65 and a 12 month high of 18.01.
About Volkswagen
