Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 119.7% in March

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 13.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.61. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 11.65 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

