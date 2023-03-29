VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VSBGF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.